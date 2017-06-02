Galway level crossing among highest level of ‘near misses’ nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed a level crossing in Galway recorded one of the highest number of ‘near miss’ incidents nationwide last year.

New figures from Iarnród Éireann reveal that since June of 2016, there were 24 such incidents reported in Galway.

Of the 24 ‘near misses’ recorded in Galway since last June, 22 of those occured at Sullivans Crossing at Derrydonnell, located between Athenry and Oranmore.

Iarnród Éireann says the incidents include near misses with cars and tractors, pedestrians, cyclists and abandoned vehicles.

Nationally, there were 142 incidents reported during 2016 – with the Pearse to Bray line in Dublin recording the highest number of incidents at 27.

Vehicle recognition software has been installed at a number of sites and will be rolled out further to allow prosecutions in cases where crossing are not used properly.