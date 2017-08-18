Galway Ladies Team Is Named For All-Ireland Quarter Final

The Galway Ladies Senior Football Team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland Quarter Final with Cork has been named

There are two changes from the team that beat Mayo in the Connacht Final. Shauna Hynes replaces Noelle Connolly in defence while Megan Glynn replaces Roisin Leonard in the forwards. Both Connolly and Leonard are out injured.

The Galway Team is

DEARBHLA GOWER (Corofin) FABIENNE COONEY (Claregalway) EMER FLAHERTY (Tuam/Cortoon) (C) SHAUNA HYNES (Milltown) AINE SEOIGHE (Corofin) BARBARA HANNON (Dunmore McHales) SINEAD BURKE (Ballyboden St. Enda’s) LISA GANNON (Kilkerrin/Clonberne) CAITRIONA CORMICAN (St. Gabriel’s) OLIVIA DIVILLY (Kilkerrin/Clonberne) MAIREAD SEOIGHE (Clonbur) AINE McDONAGH (Moycullen) TRACEY LEONARD (Corofin) SARAH CONNEALLY (Dunmore McHales) MEGAN GLYNN (Claregalway)