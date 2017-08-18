15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Galway Ladies Team Is Named For All-Ireland Quarter Final

By Sport GBFM
August 18, 2017

Time posted: 11:38 am

The Galway Ladies Senior Football Team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland Quarter Final with Cork has been named

There are two changes from the team that beat Mayo in the Connacht Final. Shauna Hynes replaces Noelle Connolly in defence while Megan Glynn replaces Roisin Leonard in the forwards. Both Connolly and Leonard are out injured.

The Galway Team is

  1. DEARBHLA GOWER (Corofin)
  2. FABIENNE COONEY (Claregalway)
  3. EMER FLAHERTY (Tuam/Cortoon) (C)
  4. SHAUNA HYNES (Milltown)
  5. AINE SEOIGHE (Corofin)
  6. BARBARA HANNON (Dunmore McHales)
  7. SINEAD BURKE (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)
  8. LISA GANNON (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
  9. CAITRIONA CORMICAN (St. Gabriel’s)
  10. OLIVIA DIVILLY (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
  11. MAIREAD SEOIGHE (Clonbur)
  12. AINE McDONAGH (Moycullen)
  13. TRACEY LEONARD (Corofin)
  14. SARAH CONNEALLY (Dunmore McHales)
  15. MEGAN GLYNN (Claregalway)
print
Sport
Galway Under 21 Hurling Team Named For All-Ireland Semi-Final with Limerick
Outstanding Under 17 Academy Blitz
August 18, 2017
Bon Secours Health System and UPMC announce Ireland’s 2nd National Concussion Symposium in association with the GAA
August 18, 2017
Outstanding Under 17 Academy Blitz
August 18, 2017
Galway Under 21 Hurling Team Named For All-Ireland Semi-Final with Limerick

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 18, 2017
Planners to decide shortly on scaled back hotel plans at former Shannon Dry Cleaners site
August 18, 2017
Milestone for long awaited Gort Lowlands flood relief scheme

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline