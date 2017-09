Galway Ladies Gaelic Football Fixtures

Galway LGFA Game for this weekend 1/2/3rd September

U14 Finals

Div. 1A Cup Final Claregalway vs. Corofin – Fri 1st Sept. in Lakeview 6.30pm. Ref Tom Browne

Div. 1A Shield Final Kilkerrin/Clonberne vs. Killannin – Sat 2nd Sept in Lakeview. 4.00pm Ref. John O’Donovan

Div. 1B Shield Final Grainne Mhaols vs. Caltra – postponed

Div. 2B Cup Final Loughrea vs. Monivea Abbey – Fri 1st Sept. in Monivea. 7pm Ref. JohnTreacy

Div. 3A Cup Final Ballinasloe vs. Annaghadown – Sat. 2nd Sept in Mountbellew 4pm Ref. DavidBreslin

Div. 3A Shield Final Menlough/Skehana vs. St. Gabriels Fri 1st Sept in Skehana 6.30pm Ref Gerry Moore

Div. 4B Cup Final NA Leitir Mor vs. Oughterard – Sat. 2nd Sept in Furbo 6pm Ref. Mike Burke

Div. 4B Shield Final Carna-Caiseal vs. Clonbur – Sat. 2nd Sept. in Oughterard 3.30pm Ref. Paul Gannon

Adult Semi Finals

Senior A:

Claregalway vs. Corofin Sat. 2nd Sept. in Annaghadown 6.30pm. Ref. John Devlin

Kilkerrin/Clonberne vs. Dunmore Fri 1st Sept. in Clonberne 8.30pm Ref. Shane Curley

Senior B

Clonbur vs. Annaghadown – Postponed

Glenamaddy/Williamstown vs. Caltra – Postponed

Intermediate A

Moycullen vs. St. Brendan’s Sat 2nd Sept in Lakeview 12noon Ref. Maura Conneally

Barna vs. Menlough/Skehana Sat. 2nd Sept in Mountbellew 7pm. Ref. DavidBreslin

Junior A Cup

Tuam/Cortoon vs. Mountbellew/Moylough Sat. 2nd Sept in Skehana 7pm Ref. Sean Lyons

NA Leitir Mor vs. St. Mary’s Sat. 2nd Sept in Cappagh 7pm. Ref. Maura Conneally

Junior A Shield

Grainne Mhaols vs. Glinsk Sat. 2nd Sept in Westside 7pm. Ref. Tom Browne

Killannin vs. Caherlistrane Sat. 2nd Sept. in Venue and Referee TBC

Junior B

Kilkerrin/Clonberne B vs. Claregalway B Sat. 2nd Sept. in Skehana 11.30am Ref. John Martin

St. Furseys vs. Salthill Knocknacarra Tuesday 5th September Ref. TBC

Junior C Round Robin games

Carna Caiseal vs. Annaghadown B Sat. 2nd Sept in Carna 1.30pm Ref. Joe Joe McDonagh

Na Piarsaigh vs. Naomh Mhuire Sat. 2nd Sept in Rosmuc 12noon. Ref Katie Kilbane