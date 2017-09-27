15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway Ladies Football Club champions begin Connacht Championship campaigns

By Sport GBFM
September 27, 2017

Time posted: 9:59 am

Galway Ladies Football Senior Club champions Kilkerrin Clonberne will start their quest for another Connacht club title on Sunday when they take on Sligo side Geevagh in Ballyhaunis. Kilkerrin Clonberne won their 5th senior county title in a row recently with a 2 point win over Corofin and will be anxious to set up a likely showdown with Cora Staunton’s Carnacon later in the championship as the Galway side look to win back the title they last held in 2015. Former Galway All Ireland winner Annette Clarke, Olivia Divilly, Louise and Nicola Ward, Lisa Gannon and Ailish Morrissey are just some of the star names on show for the Galway champions who will be looking to power past Sunday’s opponents Geevagh with a bit to spare.

Intermediate champions Moycullen are young and talented team who will play senior football in 2018 following their comprehensive 4-17 to 0-10 win over Menlough/Skehana in the Galway county final. The Moycullen team management of Bríd Uí Chonghaile, Johnny Carter, Monica Corcoran and David Carter will be hoping for an extended run in a competition won outright by Annaghdown last year. They have quality players in their ranks like county star Ailbhe Davoren, Molly Hynes, Evvie Lowndes, the Carters Katie and Emma, Catherine Connaire, Jean Hynes, Aine McDonagh and Shannon Keady, and they should have too much for Leitrim side Oughterard Gaels in the curtain raiser on Sunday.

 

SUNDAY, OCT 1st:

Intermediate: 12.30pm Ballyhaunis GAA Pitch, (extra time if necessary)

Moycullen (Galway) v Oughterard Gaels (Leitrim)

Senior: 2.30pm Ballyhaunis GAA Pitch, (extra time if necessary)

Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v Geevagh (Sligo)

print
Sport
Planned road closure of the R446 in Craughwell Village
September 27, 2017
Galway senior hurling championship draw
September 26, 2017
Connacht Squad Update Pre-Scarlets
September 26, 2017
Connacht Rugby expresses condolences following the sad passing of Neville Furlong

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 27, 2017
Majority of charges dismissed against pharmacist who supplied Eyrecourt farm
September 26, 2017
Galway-Roscommon TD calls for re-introduction of phone allowance for elderly

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline