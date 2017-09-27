Galway Ladies Football Club champions begin Connacht Championship campaigns

Galway Ladies Football Senior Club champions Kilkerrin Clonberne will start their quest for another Connacht club title on Sunday when they take on Sligo side Geevagh in Ballyhaunis. Kilkerrin Clonberne won their 5th senior county title in a row recently with a 2 point win over Corofin and will be anxious to set up a likely showdown with Cora Staunton’s Carnacon later in the championship as the Galway side look to win back the title they last held in 2015. Former Galway All Ireland winner Annette Clarke, Olivia Divilly, Louise and Nicola Ward, Lisa Gannon and Ailish Morrissey are just some of the star names on show for the Galway champions who will be looking to power past Sunday’s opponents Geevagh with a bit to spare.

Intermediate champions Moycullen are young and talented team who will play senior football in 2018 following their comprehensive 4-17 to 0-10 win over Menlough/Skehana in the Galway county final. The Moycullen team management of Bríd Uí Chonghaile, Johnny Carter, Monica Corcoran and David Carter will be hoping for an extended run in a competition won outright by Annaghdown last year. They have quality players in their ranks like county star Ailbhe Davoren, Molly Hynes, Evvie Lowndes, the Carters Katie and Emma, Catherine Connaire, Jean Hynes, Aine McDonagh and Shannon Keady, and they should have too much for Leitrim side Oughterard Gaels in the curtain raiser on Sunday.

SUNDAY, OCT 1st:

Intermediate: 12.30pm Ballyhaunis GAA Pitch, (extra time if necessary)



Moycullen (Galway) v Oughterard Gaels (Leitrim)

Senior: 2.30pm Ballyhaunis GAA Pitch, (extra time if necessary)



Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v Geevagh (Sligo)