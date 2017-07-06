Galway Ladies To Face Either Cork Or Monaghan In All-Ireland Senior Quarter Final

Connacht Champions Galway will be keeping a very close eye on the qualifiers following the draw yesterday evening. Stephen Glennon’s side will play the winners of the qualifier between Monaghan and Cork. The game will be held on the 19th of August.

Darren Kelly has more…..

The Draw in full…

1. Monaghan vs Cork

2. Mayo vs Kildare

3. Losers (Kerry/Waterford) vs Laois/Cavan

4. Losers (Dublin/Westmeath) vs Armagh

Quarter-Finals

Galway vs Winner 1

Donegal vs Winner 2

Leinster Champions vs Winner 3

Munster Champions vs Winner 4

Galway scheduled to play August 19th