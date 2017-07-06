15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Galway Ladies To Face Either Cork Or Monaghan In All-Ireland Senior Quarter Final

July 6, 2017

Connacht Champions Galway will be keeping a very close eye on the qualifiers following the draw yesterday evening. Stephen Glennon’s side will play the winners of the qualifier between Monaghan and Cork. The game will be held on the 19th of August.

The Draw in full…

1. Monaghan vs Cork

2. Mayo vs Kildare

3. Losers (Kerry/Waterford) vs Laois/Cavan
4. Losers (Dublin/Westmeath) vs Armagh
Quarter-Finals
Galway vs Winner 1
Donegal vs Winner 2
Leinster Champions vs Winner 3
Munster Champions vs Winner 4
Galway scheduled to play August 19th
Galway Minors Bid To Win Last U18 Connacht Title This Sunday

