Galway ladies denied late on by Donegal

At Tuam Stadium yesterday, Donegal made it two wins from two in the Ladies Football National League as ace forward Geraldine McLaughlin stepped up to the plate with two late scores to earn a 2-10 to 1-12 victory over Galway. The Tribeswomen were ahead for the first time in the game in stoppage-time, but after McLaughlin claimed the equaliser, she popped up with a dramatic winner for Donegal, who are thriving thus far after gaining promotion back to the top flight. Darren Kelly reports…

After the game, Darren spoke to a disappointed Galway manager Stephen Glennon…