Galway Kickboxers Head To England For International Fights

By Sport GBFM
June 12, 2017

Time posted: 11:29 am

Cian Mc Cormack from Kinvara and James Kelly from Athenry will both travel to Barnsley in the U.K. this coming weekend for the biggest fights of their careers to date.
Cian will take on Owen Evans in a Pro Rules 5 Nations K-1 Title Fight and James will take on four times undefeated World Full Contact Champion Zach Evans for the for his World crown.
The promotion entitled “Kings of Combat” will take place in the impressive Metrodome in Barnsley and Cian and James, who fight out of the Black Dragon Kickboxing Gym on the Sean Mulvoy Road, Galway, will both fly out with coach Pete Foley on Friday afternoon for an advance 24 hour weigh in and press reception ahead of their super fights on Saturday night.
Some twenty five supporters from the Black Dragon Gym will make the trip to support their two club mates and have promised to make their presence heard on the night.

Sport
