Galway Kettlebell Club Wins Three Medals At Munster Championships

Galway Kettlebell Club took 3 medals at the Munster Championships, a 5 minute competition hosted by Rebels Kettlebell Club on Saturday 14th October.

The AIKLF event was attended by over 130 athletes including juniors, youths, adults and veterans from various AIKLF clubs around Ireland.

Lifters competed in disciplines Snatch, Jerk and Long Cycle lifting the Kettlebell overhead for 5 minutes.

It was the final competition of the year.

Luiza Lereime took three medals at the event. Gold in Long Cycle discipline 24kg, gold in TALC (Two Arm Long Cycle) 16kg and Silver in Snatch discipline 16kg

The club is busy preparing for the next event, the National Championships to be held in February for AIKLF team selection for 2018.