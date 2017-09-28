Galway Junior Minister wants state’s Yeats’ memorabilia exhibited at Thoor Ballylee

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Items which belonged to W.B Yeats’ in state possession should be exhibited at Thoor Ballylee – also known as Yeats’ Tower – near Gort.

Galway East TD and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says he is working with Minister for Culture & Heritage Heather Humphries to set up an exhibtion next summer.

Minister Cannon says an exhibition at Thoor Ballylee would promote Yeats’ connection to Galway.

The government is spending four million euros to buy hundreds of Yeats’ letters and other items ahead of a planned auction in London.

However former Tánaiste Joan Burton has accused the government of selling the family silver for not buying the entire collection.