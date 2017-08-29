15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

Galway Junior Minister says Athenry-Ennis rail route may not be viable

By GBFM News
August 29, 2017

Time posted: 1:51 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East T.D and Junior Minister says the Ennis to Athenry rail route may not be viable into the future when the M17 Gort to Tuam motorway opens.

Minister Ciaran Cannon says a decision on closing the rail route can’t be made until a full review is complete.

Irish Rail is warning potential pay rises could force it into bankruptcy and routes such as Ennis to Athenry could be closed.

Unions want an extra 3.75 per cent but the transport company has told the Labour Court it’s in a ‘perilous financial situation’ and may need to cut four routes to stay afloat.

Routes in the firing line include Limerick to Ballybrophy and Limerick Junction to Waterford aswell as Gorey to Rosslare.

According to Irish Rail, shutting the Ennis to Athenry route would raise 2.8 million euro.

Corporate Communications Manager with Irish Rail, Barry Kenny,Barry Kenny says the company’s concerns need to be taken seriously.

Galway East Minister of State, Ciaran Cannon says, a greenway might be a better opportunity for the Ennis to Athenry rail line.

