The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway journalist heading for New York Marathon

By Sport GBFM
July 14, 2017

Time posted: 11:18 am

Well known Galway sports journalist Alan Dooley is in training for the New York Marathon in November. Alan is going to be part of the Crumlin Children’s Hospital team that runs in the New York Marathon and raises funds for their research wing, the Children’s Medical and Research Foundation.

Alan offered the opportunity to take part as his regular employers the Clayton Hotel and all the other Dalata Hotels around the country raised over €170,000 last year for them, which has allowed them to begin a 3-year research study into Neuroblastoma which has seen so many high profile cases of in children.

Alan has never run further than 20km before, had to change bad eating habits, drink is gone, and commit to running four times a week until the race takes place on November 5th. There is also a fundraising element to his efforts, and needs to raise a minimum of €5000 to take part. He was in studio last night chatting to Ollie Turner about his training regime…

Optional Headline