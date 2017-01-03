Galway jobs market benefiting significantly from foreign direct investment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 1,600 new jobs were created across Galway and the west last year by IDA client companies.

IDA Ireland has today published its End of Year statement for 2016.

The document reveals that nationally, IDA clients are providing almost 200 thousand jobs.

That’s almost 10% of direct employment in Ireland.

The Galway announcements made by overseas investors in 2016 included 160 new jobs at Wayfair’s European Operations Centre in the city, and 100 new jobs at Surmodics in Ballinasloe.

Job losses within IDA client companies are also at their lowest level since 1997, but the trend isn’t expected to continue.