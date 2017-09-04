Galway – All-Ireland Senior Hurling Champions 2017 – Galway 0-26 Waterford 2-17

Galway won their fifth All-Ireland Senior Hurling Title at Croke Park with Captain David Burke emulating the achievements of Mick Kenny (1923), Joe Connolly (1980) and Conor Hayes (1987 and 1988) in lifting the Liam McCarthy Cup.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary of that extraordinary final.

Presented by John Mulligan, Commentary by Sean Walsh, Conor Hayes, Niall Canavan and Liam Hodgins.

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-10, 6 f, 1 sideline; David Burke 0-04; Conor Cooney 0-03, Joseph Cooney, Cathal Mannion, Niall Burke, Jason Flynn 0-02 each, Johnny Coen, Conor Whelan 0-01 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Pauric Mahony 0-11, 8f; Kevin Moran 1-01, Kieran Bennett 1-00, Jamie Barron 0-02; Michael Walsh, Brian O’Halloran, Tommy Ryan 0-01.

Galway: Colm Callanan, Daithi Burke, Adrian Tuohy, John Hanbury; Padraig Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Joseph Cooney, Cathal Mannion, Joe Canning; Conor Whelan, Jonathan Glynn, Conor Cooney.

Subs: Niall Burke for Glynn 42 mins; Jason Flynn for Cathal Mannion 54 mins; Shane Maloney for David Burke 68 mins.

Waterford: Stephen O’Keeffe; Noel Connors, Barry Coughlan, Shane Fives; Philip Mahony, Kieran Bennett, Darragh Fives; Kevin Moran, Jamie Barron; Jake Dillon, Austin Gleeson, Pauric Mahony; Shane Bennett, Michael Walsh, Darragh Fives.

Subs: Maurice Shanahan for Shane Bennett 22 mins; Brian O’Halloran for Dillon 48 mins; Tommy Ryan for Walsh 55 mins; Colin Dunford for Barron 64 mins; Patrick Curran for Kieran Bennett 64 mins.

Referee: Feargal Horgan (Tipperary)