Galway – All-Ireland Minor Hurling Champions 2017

Galway are the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Champions following an enthralling final with Cork in Croke Park.

The Tribesmen winning by 2-17 to 2-15.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary of the game.

Presented by John Mulligan, Commentary from Niall Canavan and Liam Hodgins.

Scorers for Galway: Jack Canning 2-2, Conor Molloy 0-7 (7f), Sean Bleahene 0-5, Ben Moran 0-1, Donal Mannion 0-1, Daniel Loftus 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Brian Turnbull 1-7 (3f), Evan Sheehan 1-0, Liam O’Shea 0-3, Craig Hanafin 0-2, Robert Downey 0-1, Daire Connery 0-1, Barry Murphy 0-1.

GALWAY: Darach Fahy; Caimin Killeen, Daniel Loftus, Darren Morrissey; Ronan Gleenon, Conor Caulfield, Mark Gill; Conor Walsh Conor Fahy; Ben Moran, Conor Molloy, Martin McManus; Sean Bleahene, Donal Mannion, Jack Canning. Subs: Shane Ryan for Martin McManus (ht), Sam McArdle for Daniel Loftus (54), Mark Kennedy for Ben Moran (56), Enda Fahy for Conor Walsh (60).

CORK: Ger Collins; Conor O’Callaghan, Sean O’Leary Hayes, Eoin Roche; Aaron Walsh Barry, James Keating, Ger Millerick; Daire Connery, Diarmuid Linehan; Craig Hanafin, Liam O’Shea, Brian Roche; Evan Sheehan, Robert Downey, Brian Turnbull. Subs: Declan Hanlon for Diarmuid Linehan (39), Barry Murphy for Aaron Walsh Barry (46)

Ref: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny)