Galway Bay fm newsroom – Loan investors in Galway are among the most likely to back firms in the city and county.

That’s according to today’s Irish Independent which states that Cork-based investors top the table of investors backing business in their own county.

They are followed by Galway, Kerry and Waterford.

The data was compiled based on loans made over the Linked Finance platform, which matches investors to borrowers without going through a bank.