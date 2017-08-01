Galway International Arts Festival breaks record for ticket sales

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway International Arts Festival had a record-breaking year in terms of ticket sales and audiences.

The two-week festival which ended last Sunday saw more than 210 thousand people attend theatre, music, comedy and visual events across 33 locations in the city.

It was the 40th birthday of the festival which featured over 700 participating artists including Big Top performances by Gavin James, and Jenny Greene with the RTE Concert Orchestra.

Ticket sales were up by almost 20 per cent and it’s estimated that the benefit on the local economy was about the same as last year, at 23.5 million euro.

There were 600 volunteers involved in this year’s festival and 100 articulated lorries were used to transport equipment.