15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Galway International Arts Festival breaks record for ticket sales

By GBFM News
August 1, 2017

Time posted: 1:46 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway International Arts Festival had a record-breaking year in terms of ticket sales and audiences.

The two-week festival which ended last Sunday saw more than 210 thousand people attend theatre, music, comedy and visual events across 33 locations in the city.

It was the 40th birthday of the festival which featured over 700 participating artists including Big Top performances by Gavin James, and Jenny Greene with the RTE Concert Orchestra.

Ticket sales were up by almost 20 per cent and it’s estimated that the benefit on the local economy was about the same as last year, at 23.5 million euro.

There were 600 volunteers involved in this year’s festival and 100 articulated lorries were used to transport equipment.

 

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Statement: Expansion to Guinness PRO14 Championship
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final Preview – Colm Callinan
August 1, 2017
More than 300 thousand euro for childcare places in Galway
August 1, 2017
Plans for 31 new homes in Claregalway
August 1, 2017
Number of fires reported in Galway halved since 2010

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 1, 2017
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final Preview – Colm Callinan
August 1, 2017
Statement: Expansion to Guinness PRO14 Championship
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK