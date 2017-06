The Galway Intermediate Camogie Team face Cork tomorrow afternoon in their first game of the All-Ireland series. Galway are looking to win their first All-Ireland title since 2013 but first must get over their group that includes Cork, Meath, Down, Carlow and Laois.

Throw in is at 2.30 in Charleville and ahead of the game, Galway Manager Lorraine Larkin spoke to John Mulligan

https://download-galwaybay.sharp-stream.com/LORRAINE%20LARKIN%20GALWAY%20CAMOGIE.mp3