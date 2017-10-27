Galway industrial lab service to create up to 85 jobs in next 15 months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway business Complete Laboratory Solution expects to add up to 85 new jobs by the end of next year.

CLS provides laboratory analysis for clients in the food, environmental, medtech, and pharmaceutical industries.

15 of the jobs are expected to be added by the end of the year with the rest coming in 2018.

CLS currently employs 140 people between its two facilities in Rosmuc, Connemara and at the Tuam road in the city.

Founder and CEO of CLS Evelyn O’Toole has just been named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the Industry category for 2017.

Evelyn O’Toole says CLS is going through a strong growth phase.