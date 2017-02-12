Galway Hurling Team Named To Face Offaly

The Galway Team to play Offaly in Tullamore in the NHL Div 1B opener has been named. There is a debut for Moycullen’s Matt Donoghue at corner back, while Gearoid McInerney returns at wing back with Adrian Tuohy at centre back.

Davy Glennon partners Johnny Coen in midfield, while in attack there are starts for Shane Maloney and Brian Molloy, a debut for Abbeyknockmoy’s Paul Flaherty at wing forward.

Three St Thomas’ Men, David Burke, Conor Cooney and Eanna Burke named in Subs

Colm Callanan Matthew Donohoe John Hanbury Paul Killeen Gearoid McInerney Adrian Touhy Aidan Harte Johnny Coen Davey Glennon Shane Maloney Joseph Cooney (Capt) Paul Flaherty Conor Whelan Jason Flynn Brian Molloy