15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

Galway in Leinster

Galway Hurling Team Named To Face Offaly

By Sport GBFM
February 12, 2017

Time posted: 11:43 am

The Galway Team to play Offaly in Tullamore in the NHL Div 1B opener has been named. There is a debut  for Moycullen’s Matt Donoghue at corner back, while Gearoid McInerney returns at wing back with Adrian Tuohy at centre back.

Davy Glennon partners Johnny Coen in midfield, while in attack there are starts for Shane Maloney and Brian Molloy, a debut for Abbeyknockmoy’s Paul Flaherty at wing forward.

Three St Thomas’ Men, David Burke, Conor Cooney and Eanna Burke named in Subs

Colm Callanan
Matthew Donohoe
John Hanbury
Paul Killeen
Gearoid McInerney
Adrian Touhy
Aidan Harte
Johnny Coen
Davey Glennon
Shane Maloney
Joseph Cooney (Capt)
Paul Flaherty
Conor Whelan
Jason Flynn
Brian Molloy
print
Sport
Cardiff Blues V Connacht Rugby Live Stream
19 June 2016; Niall Burke of Galway in action against Sean Ryan of Offaly during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Galway and Offaly at O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Co Laois. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile
February 12, 2017
Sunday Sports MATCH TRACKER
Cardiff-Blues-V-Connacht-Rugby
February 12, 2017
Cardiff Blues V Connacht Rugby Live Stream
Eamon Marrey of Marrey Bikes Ballinrobe Title sponsor of the Largest Duathlon in Ireland
February 12, 2017
Ballinrobe Duathlon Results

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
sport@galwaybayfm.ie
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

An-Garda-Siochana
February 12, 2017
Two die on Galway roads earlier today
gbfm-news-building
February 12, 2017
Galway senator wants city derelict properties upgraded urgently

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline