Galway Hurling Fixtures For Next Two Weeks including Championship Fixtures

|30-04-2017 (Sun)
|Senior Hurling League Group 2
|Round 1
|Bullaun
|12:00
|Sarsfields
|V
|Killimordaly
|Referee: Peter Murphy
|McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1
|Round 2
|Ballinasloe
|12:00
|Castlegar
|V
|Kiltormer
|Referee: Christopher Browne
|Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1
|Round 2
|Kenny Park
|16:30
|Mullagh
|V
|Craughwell
|Referee: Leonard Fay
|Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1
|Round 2
|Kenny Park
|18:00
|Beagh
|V
|Ardrahan
|Referee: John Keane
|Gullane’s Hotel Junior Hurling League Group 1
|Round 3
|Meelick-Eyrecourt
|12:00
|Meelick-Eyrecourt
|V
|Portumna
|Referee: Darragh Kelly
|Pier Head Minor B1 Hurling Group 1
|Round 4
|Sylane
|19:00
|Sylane
|V
|Tommy Larkins
|Referee: Richard Mc Nicholas
|Senior Hurling League Group 1
|Round 5
|Loughrea
|12:00
|Loughrea
|V
|Clarinbridge
|Referee: Derek Kelly
|Intermediate Hurling League
|Round 5
|Kilconieron
|12:00
|Kilconieron
|V
|Kilbeacanty
|Referee: Michael Conway
|Senior Hurling League Group 2
|Round 6
|Kilnadeema Pitch
|12:00
|Kilnadeema-Leitrim
|V
|St Thomas
|Referee: David Dillon
|Intermediate Hurling League
|Round 6
|Killimor
|12:00
|Killimor
|V
|Kinvara
|01-05-2017 (Mon)
|Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1
|Round 4
|Kenny Park
|16:00
|Castlegar
|V
|Kilnadeema-Leitrim
|Referee: Eoin Shaughnessy
|Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2
|Round 4
|Ballinasloe
|16:00
|Clarinbridge
|V
|Meelick-Eyrecourt
|Referee: Gerry Donoghue
|Pier Head Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1
|Round 4
|Killimordaly
|16:00
|Killimordaly
|V
|St Thomas
|Referee: James Lundon
|Michael Cusacks
|16:00
|Michael Cusacks
|V
|Craughwell
|Referee: Ronan Stankard
|Ardrahan
|16:00
|Ardrahan
|V
|Mullagh/Kiltormer
|Referee: Ger O Connor
|Pier Head Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2
|Round 4
|Padraig Pearses GAA Ground
|16:00
|Pádraig Pearses
|V
|Portumna
|Referee: James Hoade
|Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse
|16:00
|Moycullen
|V
|Loughrea
|Referee: Paul Fahy
|Cappataggle
|16:00
|Cappataggle
|V
|Killimor
|Referee: David Cunningham
|Pier Head Minor B1 Hurling Group 1
|Round 4
|Barna
|16:00
|Cois Fharraige
|V
|Annaghdown
|Referee: Conor Quinlan
|Pier Head Minor B1 Hurling Group 2
|Round 4
|Gort GAA Grounds
|16:00
|Gort
|V
|Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough
|Referee: Kevin Egan
|Bullaun
|16:00
|Sarsfields
|V
|Oranmore-Maree
|Referee: Derek Kelly
|16:00
|Ahascragh/Fohenagh
|V
|Abbeyknockmoy
|Referee: Vincent Burke
|Pier Head Minor C Hurling Championship
|Round 4
|Páirc an Chnoic
|16:00
|Mícheál Breathnach
|V
|Salthill-Knocknacarra
|Ballinasloe (Club Grounds)
|16:00
|Ballinasloe
|V
|Rahoon-Newcastle
|Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2
|Round 4
|Ballinasloe
|17:30
|Athenry
|V
|Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry
|Referee: Christopher Browne
|Pier Head Minor B1 Hurling Group 1
|Round 7
|Ballinderreen
|16:00
|Ballinderreen
|V
|Carnmore
|Referee: John Mc Donagh
|05-05-2017 (Fri)
|Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2
|Round 1
|Ballinasloe
|19:00
|Meelick-Eyrecourt
|V
|Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry
|Referee: Peter Campbell
|06-05-2017 (Sat)
|Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1
|Round 2
|Kenny Park
|16:30
|Loughrea
|V
|Liam Mellows
|McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2
|Round 2
|Pearse Stadium
|16:30
|Rahoon-Newcastle
|V
|An Spidéal
|Loughrea
|16:30
|Annaghdown
|V
|Killimor
|Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1
|Round 2
|Ballinasloe
|18:00
|Tommy Larkins
|V
|Cappataggle
|Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2
|Round 2
|Kenny Park
|18:00
|Gort
|V
|Turloughmore
|Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2
|Round 2
|Pearse Stadium
|18:00
|Abbeyknockmoy
|V
|Moycullen
|McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2
|Round 2
|Loughrea
|18:00
|Ballinderreen
|V
|Kilbeacanty
|McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1
|Round 3
|Ballinasloe
|16:30
|Kiltormer
|V
|Oranmore-Maree
|Carnmore
|18:00
|Clarinbridge
|V
|Castlegar
|07-05-2017 (Sun)
|Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1
|Round 1
|Kenny Park
|13:30
|Carnmore
|V
|Beagh
|Round 2
|Loughrea
|12:00
|Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry
|V
|Castlegar
|Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2
|Round 2
|Loughrea
|13:30
|Portumna
|V
|Sarsfields
|Ballinasloe
|16:30
|St Thomas
|V
|Pádraig Pearses
|Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2
|Round 2
|Ballinasloe
|18:00
|Ahascragh/Fohenagh
|V
|Kilnadeema-Leitrim
|McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1
|Round 3
|Kenny Park
|12:00
|Meelick-Eyrecourt
|V
|Kinvara
|Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1
|Round 4
|Kenny Park
|15:00
|Turloughmore
|V
|Liam Mellows
Galway Hurling Fixtures For Next Two Weeks including Championship Fixtures
By Sport GBFM
April 26, 2017
Time posted: 1:09 pm
