The Wagon Wheel

Galway-GAA

Galway Hurling Fixtures For Next Two Weeks including Championship Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
April 26, 2017

Time posted: 1:09 pm

30-04-2017 (Sun)
Senior Hurling League Group 2
Round 1
Bullaun 12:00 Sarsfields   V   Killimordaly  
  Referee:  Peter Murphy
McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1
Round 2
Ballinasloe 12:00 Castlegar   V   Kiltormer  
  Referee:  Christopher Browne
Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1
Round 2
Kenny Park 16:30 Mullagh   V   Craughwell  
  Referee:  Leonard Fay
Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1
Round 2
Kenny Park 18:00 Beagh   V   Ardrahan  
  Referee:  John Keane
Gullane’s Hotel Junior Hurling League Group 1
Round 3
Meelick-Eyrecourt 12:00 Meelick-Eyrecourt   V   Portumna  
  Referee:  Darragh Kelly
Pier Head Minor B1 Hurling Group 1
Round 4
Sylane 19:00 Sylane   V   Tommy Larkins  
  Referee:  Richard Mc Nicholas
Senior Hurling League Group 1
Round 5
Loughrea 12:00 Loughrea   V   Clarinbridge  
  Referee:  Derek Kelly
Intermediate Hurling League
Round 5
Kilconieron 12:00 Kilconieron   V   Kilbeacanty  
  Referee:  Michael Conway
Senior Hurling League Group 2
Round 6
Kilnadeema Pitch 12:00 Kilnadeema-Leitrim   V   St Thomas  
  Referee:  David Dillon

 
Intermediate Hurling League
Round 6
Killimor 12:00 Killimor   V   Kinvara  
01-05-2017 (Mon)
Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1
Round 4
Kenny Park 16:00 Castlegar   V   Kilnadeema-Leitrim  
  Referee:  Eoin Shaughnessy
Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2
Round 4
Ballinasloe 16:00 Clarinbridge   V   Meelick-Eyrecourt  
  Referee:  Gerry Donoghue
Pier Head Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1
Round 4
Killimordaly 16:00 Killimordaly   V   St Thomas  
  Referee:  James Lundon
Michael Cusacks 16:00 Michael Cusacks   V   Craughwell  
  Referee:  Ronan Stankard
Ardrahan 16:00 Ardrahan   V   Mullagh/Kiltormer  
  Referee:  Ger O Connor
Pier Head Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2
Round 4
Padraig Pearses GAA Ground 16:00 Pádraig Pearses   V   Portumna  
  Referee:  James Hoade
Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse 16:00 Moycullen   V   Loughrea  
  Referee:  Paul Fahy
Cappataggle 16:00 Cappataggle   V   Killimor  
  Referee:  David Cunningham
Pier Head Minor B1 Hurling Group 1
Round 4
Barna 16:00 Cois Fharraige   V   Annaghdown  
  Referee:  Conor Quinlan
Pier Head Minor B1 Hurling Group 2
Round 4
Gort GAA Grounds 16:00 Gort   V   Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough  
  Referee:  Kevin Egan
Bullaun 16:00 Sarsfields   V   Oranmore-Maree  
  Referee:  Derek Kelly
  16:00 Ahascragh/Fohenagh   V   Abbeyknockmoy  
  Referee:  Vincent Burke
Pier Head Minor C Hurling Championship
Round 4
Páirc an Chnoic 16:00 Mícheál Breathnach   V   Salthill-Knocknacarra  
Ballinasloe (Club Grounds) 16:00 Ballinasloe   V   Rahoon-Newcastle  
Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2
Round 4
Ballinasloe 17:30 Athenry   V   Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry  
  Referee:  Christopher Browne
Pier Head Minor B1 Hurling Group 1
Round 7
Ballinderreen 16:00 Ballinderreen   V   Carnmore  
  Referee:  John Mc Donagh
05-05-2017 (Fri)
Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2
Round 1
Ballinasloe 19:00 Meelick-Eyrecourt   V   Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry  
  Referee:  Peter Campbell
06-05-2017 (Sat)
Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1
Round 2
Kenny Park 16:30 Loughrea   V   Liam Mellows  
McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2
Round 2
Pearse Stadium 16:30 Rahoon-Newcastle   V   An Spidéal  
Loughrea 16:30 Annaghdown   V   Killimor  
Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1
Round 2
Ballinasloe 18:00 Tommy Larkins   V   Cappataggle  
Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2
Round 2
Kenny Park 18:00 Gort   V   Turloughmore  
Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2
Round 2
Pearse Stadium 18:00 Abbeyknockmoy   V   Moycullen  
McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2
Round 2
Loughrea 18:00 Ballinderreen   V   Kilbeacanty  
McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1
Round 3
Ballinasloe 16:30 Kiltormer   V   Oranmore-Maree  
Carnmore 18:00 Clarinbridge   V   Castlegar  
07-05-2017 (Sun)
Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1
Round 1
Kenny Park 13:30 Carnmore   V   Beagh  
Round 2
Loughrea 12:00 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry   V   Castlegar  
Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2
Round 2
Loughrea 13:30 Portumna   V   Sarsfields  
Ballinasloe 16:30 St Thomas   V   Pádraig Pearses  
Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2
Round 2
Ballinasloe 18:00 Ahascragh/Fohenagh   V   Kilnadeema-Leitrim  
McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1
Round 3
Kenny Park 12:00 Meelick-Eyrecourt   V   Kinvara  
Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1
Round 4
Kenny Park 15:00 Turloughmore   V   Liam Mellows  
Sport
Optional Headline