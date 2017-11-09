Galway Hurling DVD On Sale

On Sunday 3rd September last Galway Senior Hurlers beat Waterford to capture the County’s 5th All-Ireland Senior Hurling title, our first in 29 years.

To mark this special occasion we will produce a limited edition DVD with full match coverage, exclusive interviews with the Manager and Players, the Homecoming and hi-lights of Galway’s victory over Cork in the Minor Final.

In addition the DVD will cover highlights of Galway’s National League success and highlights of all Galway Senior Hurling Championship games this year including the epic Semi-Final victory over Tipperary.

It will also feature a tribute to the late, great Tony Keady (RIP)

The DVD will be available on 0th November and will go on sale Countywide at €25, with all proceeds going to the Players Holiday Fund.

We are offering all Galway GAA Clubs the exclusive opportunity to purchase a minimum quantity of Ten (10) DVDs at €15 each (€150) to offer to your members or to give as Thank You gifts to volunteers / sponsors in your Club.

Due to the significant demand the closing date for Clubs to order 10 or more DVD’s at €15 each is extended to Friday 17th November. Thereafter the DVDs will be on general sale at €25 each.

DVD’s will be delivered to Pearse Stadium on 21st November at which time we will notify all Clubs to arrange collection.

To secure these 10 DVD’s please forward your Club’s payment of €150, made out to the “Galway Hurlers Holiday Fund” and mail to Runai, Coiste Chontae na Gaillimhe, Galway GAA Offices Pearse Stadium, Galway.