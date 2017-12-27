15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Galway Hurlers at UH Galway Children’s Dept

By Sport GBFM
December 27, 2017

Time posted: 11:10 am

Pictured at St. Bernadette’s Ward, Paediatric Department University Hospital Galway on Wednesday during a visit by the All Ireland Hurling champions and the Supermac’s sponsors of the Galway Team were Marie Byrne from Tuam with her daughter Eva with Galway hurlers Jason Flynn and Davy Glennon.
Photo:-Mike Shaughnessy

Pictured at St. Bernadette’s Ward, Paediatric Department University Hospital Galway on Wednesday during a visit by the All Ireland Hurling champions and the Supermac’s sponsors of the Galway Team were members of the Galway Hurling panel with staff and management from Paediatric Department University Hospital Galway.
Photo:-Mike Shaughnessy

 

Pictured at St. Bernadette’s Ward, Paediatric Department University Hospital Galway on Wednesday during a visit by the All Ireland Hurling champions and the Supermac’s sponsors of the Galway Team were Gail Mangan of Kilmane Co Mayo her son Frankie with Galway Hurlers Colm Callanan and Sean Loftus. Photo:-Mike Shaughnessy / No Fee

