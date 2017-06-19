15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway hurlers sweating on Cathal Mannion for Leinster final

By Sport GBFM
June 19, 2017

Time posted: 10:44 am

Galway full forward Cathal Mannion will undergo a scan today on the ankle injury he picked up during the first half of yesterday’s Leinster hurling semi final victory over Offaly. Mannion had scored two early points in Galway’s facile 0-33 to 1-11 victory when he was tripped by Offaly captain Sean Ryan in the 20th minute. The Ahascragh Fohenagh clubman received attention on the field in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise and briefly tried to play on before being replaced by Shane Maloney.

A similar ankle injury is also threatening Conor McDonald’s participation in the Leinster final. The young Wexford attacker damaged ankle ligaments in training and is a major doubt for the Croke Park showdown with Galway. The Naomh Eanna clubman scored five points, including four from frees, in the Model County’s famous  semi-final win over Kilkenny and his unavailability would be a huge blow to their chances of ending a 13-year wait for provincial honours.

Meanwhile discussions look set to place this week on the possibility of both Galway and Wexford changing jerseys for the Leinster final on July 2nd due to a clash of colours. Several players complained of the similarities between the two sets of jerseys when the sides met in the league in Pearse Stadium last February

