Galway Hurlers To Play 2018 League Winners In Australia

By Sport GBFM
October 19, 2017

Time posted: 4:16 pm

It has been confirmed that The Galway Hurlers are to take part in an exhibition Game in Australia in 2018. The National League, Leinster and All-Ireland Senior Champions will face the winners of the 2018 Allianz National Hurling League in a one off game that was announced by president of Ireland Michael D Higgins during his state visit to Australia. No Date has been announced for this fixture.

