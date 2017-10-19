It has been confirmed that The Galway Hurlers are to take part in an exhibition Game in Australia in 2018. The National League, Leinster and All-Ireland Senior Champions will face the winners of the 2018 Allianz National Hurling League in a one off game that was announced by president of Ireland Michael D Higgins during his state visit to Australia. No Date has been announced for this fixture.
Galway Hurlers To Play 2018 League Winners In Australia
By Sport GBFM
October 19, 2017
