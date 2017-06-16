15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Galway Hurlers Look Forward To Leinster Semi-Final

By Sport GBFM
June 16, 2017

Time posted: 12:37 pm

Galway face Offaly on Sunday next in Portlaoise in the Semi-Final of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship with the winners taking on Wexford in the final on July 2nd.

Galway come into this game following a 2-28 to 1-17 quarter final win over Dublin while Offaly were 4-15 to 1-20 winners over Westmeath in their quarter final.

Sean Walsh got the thoughts of Galway manager Micheal Donoghue

Niall Canavan spoke to Galway Captain David Burke

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm and is LIVE on Galway Bay FM and online on www.galwaybayfm.ie

