Galway’s bid for promotion from Division One B of the national hurling league took a major blow when they were beaten by Wexford 1-21 to 3-13 at Pearse Stadium. The Galway goals came from Joseph Cooney, Johnny Coen and the returning Joe Canning from the Penalty Spot.

Niall Canavan Reports

After the game, Sean Walsh spoke to Galway Manager Micheal Donoghue

Niall also spoke to Conor Hayes and got his thoughts on Galway’s defeat