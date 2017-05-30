Galway hurler accused of theft from former employer enters guilty plea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway senior hurler who faced 23 charges of theft from a former employer, has entered a guilty plea.

26 year old David Glennon from Loughrea appeared before Galway Circuit Criminal Court today, where his case was up for mention.

Mr. Glennon faced 23 charges involving the theft of various amounts of cash, totalling over 60 thousand euro from J&C Kenny Wine Distributors between December 1st, 2012 and July 8th, 2015.

In court today, he entered a guilty plea to a set of sample charges.

He was remanded on continuing bail to appear before the court again on November 6th.