15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Galway hurler accused of theft from former employer enters guilty plea

By GBFM News
May 30, 2017

Time posted: 5:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway senior hurler who faced 23 charges of theft from a former employer, has entered a guilty plea.

26 year old David Glennon from Loughrea appeared before Galway Circuit Criminal Court today, where his case was up for mention.

Mr. Glennon faced 23 charges involving the theft of various amounts of cash, totalling over 60 thousand euro from J&C Kenny Wine Distributors between December 1st, 2012 and July 8th, 2015.

In court today, he entered a guilty plea to a set of sample charges.

He was remanded on continuing bail to appear before the court again on November 6th.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Temporary road closures to facilitate Gort to Tuam motorway works
May 30, 2017
Temporary road closures to facilitate Gort to Tuam motorway works
May 30, 2017
Crews complete repairs at Parkmore junction ahead of peak traffic period
May 30, 2017
Galway Minister gets government backing for new Irish language bill

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 30, 2017
Para-Athletes Prepare For Loughrea Triathlon
May 30, 2017
Girls Cumann Na mBunscol Finals In Loughgeorge
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK