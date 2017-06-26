Galway house prices increase by 4% in just three months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices across the city and county have increased by an average of 4% in just three months.

That’s according to data compiled by the Real Estate Alliance which examines the period from March to June this year.

The data shows the price of a three-bed semi has increased by 3.8% in the county, while in the city, prices have climbed by 2.1%.

The average semi-detached house price in the county now stands at 137 thousand euro, while the city figure stands at 245 thousand euro.

Overall, the average house price across the country has risen by 11.2% over the past 12 months – in contrast to the 4.5% increase registered to the full year to June 2016.

The REA reports that while new building is still in its infancy, new developments on sale in small pockets of the country have had an impact on the price and demand for second-hand properties locally.

Group spokesperson Healy Hynes says Galway city’s increase in broadly in-line with the national picture.