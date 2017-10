Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hotel bookings in Galway this weekend are up by more than 130 per cent.

That’s according to hotel price comparison website, HotelsCombined.

The Galway Races October Festival takes place this weekend, today (Sun) and tomorrow (Mon)

HotelsCombined says hotel rooms cost 21 per cent more than next weekend.

More than 3 quarters of the bookings are from domestic travellers, and the hotel occupancy rate in Galway for this weekend is 91 per cent.