Galway Hosts FAI Intermediate Inter-League Tournament This Weekend

Eamon Deacy Park and Fahy’s Field are the venues for the FAI Intermediate Inter league Tournament that gets underway tomorrow. The Connacht FA play their opening game against The Munster Senior League at 7.45pm tomorrow evening with their Second game against The Ulster Senior League on Saturday at 2.30. Connacht’s final game is on Sunday against the Leinster Senior League at 11.30am. All of Connacht’s games will be played at Eamon Deacy Park.
The Connacht Squad has been named for the tournament with ten Galway and Roscommon League players named. They are Tom Walsh, Jason Molloy, Simon Walsh and TJ Forde from Athenry, Derek O’Brien from Renmore, Ronan Caldwell and Conor Murray from West United, Keith Grainey from Corrib Celtic, Simon Walsh from Mervue United and Joe Woods from Ballinasloe Town. The team is joint managed by Gareth Gorman and John Loftus with Peter Carpenter as coach, James O’Toole is the team Physio and John Devlin will be looking after the kit.
PRO of the Connacht FA Noel Kennedy spoke to John Mulligan
The Connacht Squad is….
Gary Cunningham Westport Utd
Sean Morrissey Manulla
Ger O’Boyle Castlebar Celtic
Tom Walsh Mervue Utd
Steve Feeney Carbury FC
Barry O’Mahony Strand Celtic
Derek O’Brien Renmore
Ross McLoughlin Carbury FC
Philip Keegan Westport Utd
Jason Molloy Mervue Utd
Ronan Caldwell West Utd
Conor Murray West Utd
Keith Grainey Corrib Celtic
Mark McCallion Strand Celtic
Ryan McManus Merville
Simon Walsh Mervue Utd
Colm O’Donavan Athenry
Chris Kelly Carbury FC
Joe Woods Ballinasloe Town
TJ Forde Athenry
Technical Team Details
Gareth O’Gorman Joint Manager
John Loftus Joint Manager
Peter Carpenter Coach
James O’Toole Physio
John Devlin Kit Man