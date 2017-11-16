15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Hosts FAI Intermediate Inter-League Tournament This Weekend

By Sport GBFM
November 16, 2017

Time posted: 2:47 pm

Eamon Deacy Park and Fahy’s Field are the venues for the FAI Intermediate Inter league Tournament that gets underway tomorrow. The Connacht FA play their opening game against The Munster Senior League at 7.45pm tomorrow evening with their Second game against The Ulster Senior League on Saturday at 2.30. Connacht’s final game is on Sunday against the Leinster Senior League at 11.30am.  All of Connacht’s games will be played at Eamon Deacy Park.

The Connacht Squad has been named for the tournament with ten Galway and Roscommon League players named. They are Tom Walsh, Jason Molloy, Simon Walsh and TJ Forde from Athenry, Derek O’Brien from Renmore, Ronan Caldwell and Conor Murray from West United, Keith Grainey from Corrib Celtic, Simon Walsh from Mervue United and Joe Woods from Ballinasloe Town.  The team is joint managed by Gareth Gorman and John Loftus with Peter Carpenter as coach, James O’Toole is the team Physio and John Devlin will be looking after the kit.

 

PRO of the Connacht FA Noel Kennedy spoke to John Mulligan

 

The Connacht Squad is….

Gary Cunningham Westport Utd

Sean Morrissey Manulla

Ger O’Boyle Castlebar Celtic

Tom Walsh Mervue Utd

Steve Feeney Carbury FC

Barry O’Mahony Strand Celtic

Derek O’Brien Renmore

Ross McLoughlin Carbury FC

Philip Keegan Westport Utd

Jason Molloy Mervue Utd

Ronan Caldwell West Utd

Conor Murray West Utd

Keith Grainey Corrib Celtic

Mark McCallion Strand Celtic

Ryan McManus Merville

Simon Walsh Mervue Utd

Colm O’Donavan Athenry

Chris Kelly Carbury FC

Joe Woods Ballinasloe Town

TJ Forde Athenry

 

Technical Team Details  

Gareth O’Gorman    Joint Manager

John Loftus          Joint Manager

Peter Carpenter    Coach

James O’Toole       Physio

John Devlin         Kit Man

