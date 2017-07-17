Galway to host major Jobs Expo in September

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Jobs Expo is returning to Galway this September.

The day-long event allows businesses from Ireland and abroad to showcase opportunities and connect with jobseekers.

This year’s event will focus on the med-tech, computer technology, retail, and hospitality sectors.

Jobs Expo takes place at the Galway Bay Hotel on September 16th, and attendance is free.

The event will also offer careers coaching sessions as well as seminars on a variety of industry sectors.

Lyndsay Donnelly, Business Development specialist with Jobs Expo, says the sessions include practical advice and training for jobseekers.