Galway to host global event commemorating organ donors

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is taking part in a global event this week commemorating organ donors

Plaques will be presented to the three Irish transplant hospitals – Beaumont, The Mater, and St. Vincent’s – by the Irish Kidney Association, Irish Heart & Lung Transplant Association, and Cystic Fybrosis Ireland.

The ceremony will take place at the Circle of Life Organ Donor Commemorative Garden in Salthill this Thursday at 2pm. (30/11)

Cities are also exchanging sculpted stone candles – a sculpture gifted by Galway to Cape Town, South Africa will be unveiled at Grote Schuur hospital.

The global event is organised by the Strange Boat Donor Foundation in association with Organ Donation & Transplant Ireland.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan one of the creators of the Salthill commemorative garden Martina Goggins says a letter of appreciation to organ donors will read at all the events taking place.