15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Galway to host global event commemorating organ donors

By GBFM News
November 28, 2017

Time posted: 12:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is taking part in a global event this week commemorating organ donors

Plaques will be presented to the three Irish transplant hospitals – Beaumont, The Mater, and St. Vincent’s – by the Irish Kidney Association, Irish Heart & Lung Transplant Association, and Cystic Fybrosis Ireland.

The ceremony will take place at the Circle of Life Organ Donor Commemorative Garden in Salthill this Thursday at 2pm. (30/11)

Cities are also exchanging sculpted stone candles – a sculpture gifted by Galway to Cape Town, South Africa will be unveiled at Grote Schuur hospital.

The global event is organised by the Strange Boat Donor Foundation in association with Organ Donation & Transplant Ireland.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan one of the creators of the Salthill commemorative garden Martina Goggins says a letter of appreciation to organ donors will read at all the events taking place.

 

 

 

 

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
General operative/ Maintenance Person required for immediate start
November 28, 2017
Global dementia experts address NUI Galway researchers
November 28, 2017
Half a million euro extra funding for Galway roads under Local Improvement Scheme
November 28, 2017
Warning for Galway householders over high-interest moneylenders

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 27, 2017
The GAA Launches its 5 Star Center Initiative for Primary Schools
November 27, 2017
Let’s get Talking Galway To Host Special Coffee Morning with Liam McCarthy This Friday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK