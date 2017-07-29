15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway homeowners facing huge hikes in property tax

By GBFM News
July 29, 2017

Time posted: 1:47 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Homeowners across Galway could be facing hikes of up to 150 percent on their property tax due to the soaring price of property.

A top Government advisor is warning new measures must be put in place before the current property tax freeze ends in 2019 to prevent major tax shocks.

 

Property tax is currently frozen until 2019 – a move introduced by the previous Government in Budget 2016.

According to the Irish Independent, Government advisor Dr. Don Thornhill is now warning that new measures must be enacted before then – to avoid households being hit by sudden taxation shocks.

The soaring value of property across Galway means that the absence of any new property tax measures could see homeowners hit by some of the biggest increases in the country.

Ballinasloe, Tuam and Clifden are all facing major increases of 150 percent – with the current average property tax of €90 set to rise to €225 based on home prices in May of this year.

Athenry would also be facing sharp hikes of around 80 percent – from €225 to €405.

Meanwhile, property tax for city homeowners would rise by around 30 percent – from €315 to €405.

Nationally, Arklow, Cavan, Athy, Cashel and Bandon are facing the biggest surges – from €90 to €315, a 250 percent increase on the current rate.

Loughrea is one of the few areas in Ireland that looks set to buck the trend – with property tax predicted to drop from €225 to €90 in 2019.

That’s a decrease of 60 percent – the largest decrease in the country alongside Ballina in Co. Mayo and Cahir in Co. Tipperary.

Measures being suggested to prevent the surge in property tax rates in 2019 include extending the current freeze or granting local authorities greater powers to reduce rates.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
