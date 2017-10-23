15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway has highest number of cases with 20 minute delay for fire services

By GBFM News
October 23, 2017

Time posted: 12:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has the highest number of cases nationally where fire crews took over 20 minutes to attend a fire.

New figures published by the National Oversight and Audit Commission show that while Galway has the 9th highest response times nationally, fire services took over 20 minutes to arrive in almost a third of fire cases.

 

The report shows that 30 per cent of fires in Galway are attended to by fire services within 10 to 20 minutes.

Over 40 per cent of fires in Galway are attended to within 10 minutes of call out.

Meanwhile, in the same report, 53 per cent of County Galway has been designated slightly polluted with 6 per cent labelled significantly polluted.

According to the local authority watchdog, Galway County Council is one of four councils nationwide with an area categorised as grossly polluted.

Figures for Galway city paint a similar picture with two thirds labelled slightly polluted and more than a fifth designated moderately polluted.

 

 

Galway Bay FM News Desk
