Galway heroes of 1987 to be honoured at GPA Former Players Event in September

The annual GPA Former Players Reunion Lunch will take place on September 16 2017, on the eve of the All Ireland Football Final, and at this year’s event they will recognise the achievements of 10 teams, hurling and football All-Ireland winners through the decades from 1967-2007.

This includes the Galway team of 1987 and the GPA would like to extend an invite to all players who were involved with either squad as we celebrate their on-field achievements for the Tribesmen while honouring many of the game’s greats.

The GPA hopes to raise awareness of the event amongst both squads to ensure that each player is honoured accordingly.

While they are honouring those 10 teams, they also invite all former inter-county footballers and hurlers to be present and enjoy the event.

There will be approximately 500 former players with some special guests in attendance at the event and as well as honouring some of the GAA’s finest, the ambition is to grow this event, expand our ‘Alumni’ of former players and enhance the level of support they can provide to former players if and when needed.

All profits from this event will go directly to the GPA Former Players Benevolent Fund.

Each year, they also recognise one former hurler and one former footballer for Lifetime Achievement awards for their outstanding contribution to both codes. This year the hurling award recipient is Kilkenny’s Eddie Keher while Donegal’s Brian McEniff takes the football award.

Speaking ahead of the event, GPA CEO Dermot Earley said: “The GPA Former Players Event is always a special date in our calendar and this year will be no different as we honour Eddie Keher and Brian McEniff with Lifetime Achievement awards for their brilliant careers.

“We also congratulate all 10 All-Ireland-winning teams and the GPA invites all players from those squads to celebrate your success on the pitch together as we recognise the immense contribution that all of our former players have made to our games. A lot may have changed, but your place still remains.”