Galway Harbour chief rules out student barges at docks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Executive of Galway Harbour Company has ruled out a proposal for student accommodation barges at the docks.

Eamon Bradshaw says it’s impossible to provide space at the docks for such accommodation due to restricted space.

A feasibility study has been completed on the proposal to bring barges to Galway Harbour to provide short-term student accommodation.

Winters Property Management is in talks with Bibby Maritime about the possibility of bringing two barges to Galway, providing 400 student beds.

The study has been sent to NUIG for consideration.

However, Eamon Bradshaw from Galway Harbour Company told Keith Finnegan that it’s currently not a possibility at Galway’s inner docks due to a lack of space.