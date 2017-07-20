15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Gymnasts Selected For European Youth Olympics

July 20, 2017

Time posted: 2:41 pm

Galway gymnasts Jane Heffernan and Emma Slevin are set to travel on Saturday 29th to the European Youth Olympics Festival as part of a 40 strong Team Ireland.

Slevin (Claregalway) and Heffernan (Corcullen) will join team mate Megan Ryan (Cork) to complete the Irish Gymnastics team that will make their exciting journey out to Gyor in Hungary.

The girls completed a demanding series of qualification events over the last few months, requiring them to travel and compete in Belgium at the Flanders International Team Challenge.

Heffernan (13) and Slevin (14), who both train over 25 hours per week, will compete in a Youth Olympic format championships against Europe’s finest opponents alongside athletes from all over Ireland participating in swimming, athletics, judo, tennis, and cycling.

The successful selection of the two athletes for the Youth Olympics is major achievement for Renmore Gymnastics Club of which the girls are members.

The gymnasts are coached and mentored by Sally Batley who has been one of the driving forces behind Renmore Gymnastics and has been instrumental in raising the standard and profile of gymnastics in Galway and Ireland.

Renmore Gymnastics Club continues to grow as more and more children are looking to try gymnastics, with current membership creeping towards the 1,000 mark.

Keith for more information on Renmore Gymnastics visit www.renmoregymnastics.org

(L-R) Meg Ryan Cork, Jane Heffernan RGC Galway and Emma Slevin RGC Galway.

Sport
