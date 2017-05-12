Galway golfer in the hunt for Irish Amateur title

A decade from his famous win at the West of Ireland Championship in Rosses Point, 44-year-old Joe Lyons from Banagher in Co Offaly, who has played for years out of Galway Golf Club, is in contention after the opening round of the Flogas Irish Amateur Open Championship in Royal County Down. Lyons shot a 1 under par round of 70 to lie just 3 shots behind the tournament leader, Nicholas Poppleton from England. Eddie McCormack from Galway Bay Golf Resort shot a solid even par round of 71 yesterday but has slipped back to 3 over par early in his second round after a triple bogey 7 on the 3rd hole. Both Lyons and McCormack were team mates on the Galway Golf Club side that last won the Senior Cup in 2009.

Round One Scores:

67 N Poppleton (Wath)

68 K McClatchie (Serengeti); M Jordan (Royal Liverpool) 69 T Sloman (Taunton & Pickeridge); S Towndrow (Southport & Ainsdale); J McDonnell (Forrest Little); G Petrozzi (Trentham) 70 Joe Lyons (Galway); P O’Keeffe (Douglas); J Fox (Portmarnock); L Johnston (Dumfries and County); R Foley (Lausanne ); B Gill (Lindrick) 71 H Byers (Walton Heath); R Dawson (Tramore); H Bernard (Laval Sur-le-Lac); T Plumb (Sherborne); A James (Laval Sur-le-Lac); J Hilleard (Farrington Park); C Fairweather (Knock); E McIntosh (Turnhouse); L Shepherd (Rye); Eddie McCormack (Galway Bay); G Bloor (Cavendish); M Morrissey (Co. Sligo)