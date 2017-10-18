Galway Golf Club Head To France Next Week For European Men’s Club Trophy

Galway Golf Club Senior Cup Team are heading to France next week as Ireland’s representatives at the European Men’s Club Trophy which is taking place at the Chateaux Course at the Golf Du Medoc golf resort just outside Bordeaux.

The Galway lads having had a convincing victory in the AIG sponsored Irish senior Cup at Carton House last month, can look forward with confidence to an exciting and challenging event against the elite Club players of Europe.

The Tournament is a 54 Hole stroke event played over 3 days commencing Thursday 26th October. This in itself is the first obstacle for the Joint Captains Gerry Cox and Kieran O’Mahony in that this is team event of a 3 whereas the Irish equivalent was a 5 man team. All 5 players will travel with the final selection being delayed until practice is complete. Commenting on the format O’Mahony said “it’s a difficult decision for us. All 5 players played a major part in securing our first green pennant in 8 years and it’s going be very tough on the two players that are going to be left out. That being said we are delighted to have the full complement to choose from.”

The Tournament format is the 2 best scoring cards each day that will count. Last year’s event was won by the French Champions Golf St Germaine en Laye with a Team score of -15 which just pipped Scottish representatives Balmore by the narrowest of margins. Chris MacLean from Balmore won the individual event on a score of -8.

Co. Sligo were well down the field finishing 16th and their leading individual was TJ Ford on + 10.

It is some 17 years since Ireland had a winner when Shandon Park won in 2000. This is a very strong Galway team led by + 4 Handicap Player Ronan Mullarney who just recently won the prestigious Fife Students event played at St Andrews. Joe Lyons will be making his third appearance at this event having represented Galway on their previous attempts in 2006 & 2009. Looking forward to the event an excited Lyons said “with no disrespect to our previous teams this team is undoubtedly our strongest and we are most definitely going there with great confidence and we expect to do very well”

Squad player Liam Nolan will not lack confidence after a brilliant 3/2 victory in the Senior Cup Semi-Final against none other than Gareth McGimpsey and is currently in a rich vein of form. Liam Power a recent recruit to Maynooth has had a brilliant year and was instrumental in getting his team over the line with an extra holes victory in the Connacht Final against Galway Bay. The fifth member of the squad is the talented young Connemara man, Luke O’Neill. O’Neill who is only 16 years of age has been an immense addition to the team this year. Was the leading qualifier in Belmullett and unbeaten in all his matches during the campaign.

Joint Team Captain Gerry Cox commented “ we are delighted to be representing our Club our Province and indeed our Country at such a prestigious event. The lads have worked so hard and we are going there to perform and expect to be in the shake – up come Saturday” Cox also wanted to thank all the supporters and in particular the Officers of the Club for their commitment to this squad over the past 3 years.