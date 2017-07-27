Galway geological survey to form basis of major regional project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A geological ground survey of Galway is being used as a launchpad for a major regional study across the west and midlands.

The airbourne Tellus survey has substantially completed work on collecting soil and water samples from around the county.

ALS in Loughrea will now analyse the samples from Galway, and others gathered over the next four years of surveying.

Tellus is set to collect 4,000 samples this year as surveying continues in Roscommon, Offaly, Westmeath, and Longford

Minister for Natural Resources and Galway West TD Séan Kyne says the results will provide important information in terms of public health and agriculture.