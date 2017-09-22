15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Galway gas customers may be without supply until at least Sunday

By GBFM News
September 22, 2017

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s likely to be Sunday at the earliest before natural gas customers across Galway can switch their supply back on.

It follows a major safety problem on the network across Galway and Mayo.

It’s affecting natural gas customers in the city, Tuam, Headford, Ballinrobe, Claremorris, Castlebar, Westport, Crossmolina and Ballina.

For safety reasons a smell is added to domestic natural gas – as the untreated supply is odourless.

The problem arose yesterday when the operator of the Corrib gas terminal in Mayo confirmed that a quantity of odourless gas had entered the network.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring is calling for an investigation into how the odourless gas was allowed to enter the network in the first place.

Meanwhile, works are continuing in an effort to push the odourless gas back along the network to its source in Mayo.

Gas Networks Ireland safety manager Eoin Wilson says they’re working hard to fix the problem.

Here in the city, Westside and Renmore Community Centres have closed due to the ongoing gas network issue.

The City Council says it will re-open both facilities once it’s advised that the gas supply has returned to normal.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
