Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 1.5 million euro was paid out in overtime to Gardaí in the Galway division last year.

It works out at around 2,700 euro per Garda – significantly below the national average of 7,000 euro.

Nationally, Garda overtime pay soared by 61% during 2016 to over 90 million euro.

According to The Times Ireland, the hourly overtime rate for Gardaí ranges from 15 euro for newer recruits to 25.90 per hour based on length of service.