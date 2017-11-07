Galway Gardai issue warning following latest cheque scam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardaí are warning business owners across the city and county to be wary when accepting cheques.

The warning comes amid the latest scam involving bad cheques which were handed in to businesses in Tuam and other parts of the county in recent weeks.

The scammer will usually present a cheque which requires the shop owners to give change – but the cheque then bounces.

Sergeant Peadar Ryan says businesses should remain vigilant when accepting third party cheques from people they don’t know.