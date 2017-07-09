Galway Gardai gear up for major seatbelt safety operation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí across Galway will be out in force from tomorrow morning as part of a major national road safety campaign.

Checkpoints will be set up across Galway’s road network to ensure that drivers are wearing their seatbelts, and complying with all other necessary road safety rules.

Locally, the operation, which is set to run until Tuesday, is being led by Galway divisional traffic corps.

According to figures from the Road Safety Authority, over 1,800 Galway motorists have been caught driving without a seatbelt so far this year.