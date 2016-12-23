Galway Gardaí out in force to prevent Christmas road deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Regional Traffic Superintendent has issued a stark warning for Galway motorists for the Christmas period.

Superintendent Noel Kelly says 10 people have already lost their lives on Galway roads this year.

The Gardaí will be out in force this Christmas, and will be focusing particularly on drink driving, speeding, careless driving, seat-belts, vehicle lighting and use of mobile phones or other devices while driving.

Christmas is a typically high-risk period due to high volumes of traffic, and the fact that many motorists are undertaking longer journeys.

Superintendent Noel Kelly says the arrest figures for the first three weeks of December show drivers are not heeding the warnings.