Galway garda chief denies involvement in falsified breath test figures

Galway Bay fm newsroom -The Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division says he ‘never has and never will’ instruct any garda member in his division to falsify breath test figures.

The matter was raised at a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week. (25/9)

JPC member, Councillor Padraig Conneely brought the matter of false breath test figures up at the meeting this week, which was held at the city council buildings at College Road.

He asked the Chief Superintendent to respond to claims by the Garda Representative Association that it was senior gardai who instructed rank and file members to inflate breath test figures on the garda PULSE system.

Councillor Conneely said the claim raises serious concerns from a confidence perspective in the gardai.

Chief Superintendent, Tom Curley categorically denied any such instruction came from him or any member of his senior management team in the Galway garda division.

He said the minutes of his management meetings within the division can show that enforcing road traffic legislation has always been a priority of his since he took up his current role in 2013 and he would never condone falsifying such data.

He says he has received some information last week from the Assistant Garda Commissioner about the breath test figures for the Galway division, which he is currently analysing.