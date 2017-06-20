Galway gains a junior ministry in today’s reshuffle with Ciaran Cannon promoted and Sean Kyne retained

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has gained a junior ministry position under the leadership of Leo Varadkar, bringing the total in the area’s three constituencies to three in addition to one senior minister

Previously between the three Galway constituencies there were two junior ministers – Galway West’s Sean Kyne and Galway East’s Sean Canney and one senior minister Galway-Roscommon’s Denis Naughton

Since today’s reshuffle the new junior minister addition is Galway East’s Ciaran Cannon

He has been appointed Minister of State for the Diaspora, the Irish abroad, and Overseas Development.

A former Junior Education Minister, Ciaran Cannon says he’s delighted to be back in the ministerial line-up.

Galway West’s Seán Kyne has retained his position as a junior minister but not at the Department of the Gaeltacht.

Minister Kyne now retains responsibility for Natural Resources and will take on Community Affairs, and Digital Development.

While he is thought to be privately disappointed at losing the Gaeltacht side of his portfolio he has publicly expressed his delighted with his new challenge.

It’s understood the Taoiseach will not be changing the roles of the independent ministers.

This means Independent Alliance Galway East TD, Seán Canney will retain the role of Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, on a job-share basis, with fellow Independent T.D Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran.

He’s due to take up the role again in June 2018.

Galway Roscommon Ind TD Denis Naughton retained his senior ministry in last week’s cabinet reshuffle and continues his work as Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, with Sean Kyne one of his junior ministers.