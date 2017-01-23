Galway Gaeltacht among highest net job growth areas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Údarás na Gaeltachta says Gaeltacht companies in Galway and Cork saw the highest net employment growth last year.

The authority handling the development of the Gaeltacht says a total of 559 new jobs were created nationwide last year with 252 of these in Galway.

There were almost 3 thousand full-time jobs in Údarás client companies in Galway at the end of last month. (Dec)

The figures show that the food & drink, services and medical device sectors had the highest net gain in jobs in 2016.

Meanwhile, more than 350 people were employed on social employment schemes in the Galway Gaeltacht last year.

12 new businesses were set up in Galway during last year including Struchtúr Fad Saoil Teo in An Cheathrú Rua and Scannán Beochan Teo in Baile na hAbhann.

Approval was given in December for capital investment of 2.5 million euro for the refurbishment of an Údarás factory to provide additional space for Mylan Teo.

Údarás Enterprise Director Micheál O’ Heanaigh says nearly 70 percent of all sales are now exports and despite the prospect of Brexit the future looks bright.