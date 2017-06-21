Galway Gaelscoil is first primary school to win Heartsafe Award

A South Galway Gaelscoil has become the first primary school in the country to be awarded the Heartsafe Award from Irish Heart.

Gaelscoil na bhFilí in Gort has received the award for its work in training its students and staff in CPR and first aid.

All students from infants to sixth class were taught how to make an emergency call and how to assess if a person is breathing.

While first to sixth classes learned how to perform CPR on infant, child and adult mannequins.

The children were presented with their certs at a special event today at the school where they performed their CPR song to the melody of Ed Sheeran’s Nancy Mulligan.