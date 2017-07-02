15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Gaelic Football Results

By Sport GBFM
July 2, 2017

Time posted: 11:59 am

County League Division 1
Caherlistrane 2-15 Menlough 1-18
Milltown 2-8 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-5

County League Division 2
Michael Breathnach 1-12 Monivea/Abbey 1-5
Annaghdown 4-14 Carna/Cashel 0-6
An Cheathru Rua 3-16 Moycullen 0-7
Oughterard 1-13 St. Michaels 1-11
Caltra 0-13 Kilkerrin/Clonberne 0-12

County League Division 3
Headford 2-9 Athenry 1-8
Barna 0-17 Claregalway 1-14
Killererin 1-16 Corofin 1-9
Kilconly 0-16 An Spideal 0-15

County League Division 4
Clonbur 5-17 Annaghdown 1-12
Oranmore/Maree 4-13 St. Gabriels 1-8
Clifden 2-11 Glenamaddy 0-13
Leitir Mor 1-17 St. Brendan’s 0-14
Williamstown w/o Ballinasloe scr


West GPC:
Leagues
Division 5
Salthill/Knocknacarra 4-17 Killannin 2-14

Division 6
Fr. Griffin’s/Éire Óg 6-24 Leitir Mor 1-5

Division 7
Gaeil na Gaillimhe 2-10 Oileain Arainn 0-5

North GPC:
Leagues:
Division 5
St. James 2-15 Caherlistrane 2-4
Corofin 4-15 Milltown 2-13
Mountbellew/Moylough 2-7 Tuam Stars 1-7

Division 6
Caltra 1-12 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-12
Dunmore McHales 2-7 Williamstown 0-9
Claregalway 1-12 Athenry 1-9
St. Brendan’s 2-11 Killererin 1-9

Division 7
Tuam Stars 2-9 Padraic Pearses 1-10         

